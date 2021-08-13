The Velveteers are inspired by a crazy motel for their new single, 'Motel #27'

Watch

It's an early teaser from the band's debut album.

Published: 10:53 am, August 13, 2021

The Velveteers have shared their new single and video, 'Motel #27'.

The track is taken from the band’s debut album 'Nightmare Daydream', which was produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Dan Auerbach and set for release on 8th October via Easy Eye Sound.

"This song was inspired by a crazy motel we stayed at in the middle of the desert," says lead singer/guitarist Demi Demitro. "Our stay there felt like a weird fever dream. The next day Baby wrote a poem about our experience and that inspired the lyrics for this song."

