The Used have announced a few more shows for while they're over for Slam Dunk

The Used are going to tour Europe this spring.
The band - who've also just dropped their new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)' - will perform at London's Lafayette and Brighton's Concorde 2 while they're over for Slam Dunk, as well as a number of other shows across the continent.
The details are:
MAY
23 Leeds, UK, Slam Dunk Festival
24 Hatfield, UK, Slam Dunk Festival
26 London, UK, Lafayette
27 Brighton, UK, Concorde 2
30 Paris, France, Slam Dunk Festival
31 Antwerp, Belgium, Zappa
JUNE
2 Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia
3 Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo
9 Moscow, Russia, Arbat Hall
10 St Petersburg, Russia, Zal
Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, 31st January.