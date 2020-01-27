The Used have announced a few more shows for while they're over for Slam Dunk

On tour

Published: 10:59 am, January 27, 2020

The Used are going to tour Europe this spring.

The band - who've also just dropped their new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)' - will perform at London's Lafayette and Brighton's Concorde 2 while they're over for Slam Dunk, as well as a number of other shows across the continent.

The details are:



MAY

23 Leeds, UK, Slam Dunk Festival

24 Hatfield, UK, Slam Dunk Festival

26 London, UK, Lafayette

27 Brighton, UK, Concorde 2

30 Paris, France, Slam Dunk Festival

31 Antwerp, Belgium, Zappa



JUNE

2 Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia

3 Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo

9 Moscow, Russia, Arbat Hall

10 St Petersburg, Russia, Zal



Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, 31st January.