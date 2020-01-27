Subscribe to Upset
On tour

The Used have announced a few more shows for while they're over for Slam Dunk

They've also just dropped their new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)'.
Published: 10:59 am, January 27, 2020
The Used are going to tour Europe this spring.

The band - who've also just dropped their new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)' - will perform at London's Lafayette and Brighton's Concorde 2 while they're over for Slam Dunk, as well as a number of other shows across the continent.

The details are:

MAY
23 Leeds, UK, Slam Dunk Festival
24 Hatfield, UK, Slam Dunk Festival
26 London, UK, Lafayette
27 Brighton, UK, Concorde 2
30 Paris, France, Slam Dunk Festival
31 Antwerp, Belgium, Zappa

JUNE
2 Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia
3 Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo
9 Moscow, Russia, Arbat Hall
10 St Petersburg, Russia, Zal

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, 31st January.

