Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Used have dropped a brand new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)'

They've signed to Hassle Records, too.
Published: 1:02 pm, December 09, 2019
The Used have dropped a brand new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)'

The Used have dropped a brand new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)'.

Their first new song in over two years, it arrives alongside the news that they've signed to Hassle Records, home to Petrol Girls, Press Club, Brutus and loads more.

Frontman Bert McCracken says: “Whether metaphorically signifying the power of words in general or magnifying concern for the situation of societal gun violence, we urge the fans of our music to find individual and personal meaning in all of our songs."

Have a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing