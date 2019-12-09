Listen

They've signed to Hassle Records, too.

Published: 1:02 pm, December 09, 2019

The Used have dropped a brand new single, 'Blow Me (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)'.

Their first new song in over two years, it arrives alongside the news that they've signed to Hassle Records, home to Petrol Girls, Press Club, Brutus and loads more.

Frontman Bert McCracken says: “Whether metaphorically signifying the power of words in general or magnifying concern for the situation of societal gun violence, we urge the fans of our music to find individual and personal meaning in all of our songs."

Have a listen below.