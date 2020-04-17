Listen

Their new album arrives next week.

Published: 10:58 am, April 17, 2020

The Used have debuted their new single, 'Cathedral Bell'.

A song that frontman Bert McCracken says reminds him of sleepless nights from his childhood, it's the latest cut from their eighth studio album 'Heartwork', due on 24th April via Big Noise / Hassle Records, which sees them team up once again with producer John Feldmann.

"I couldn’t be more honoured or grateful to have one of my favourite bands of all time at my record label!" says Feldmann. "They are one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years and we are making a career-defining album at the minute. They are one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen and Bert is quite possibly the best singer I’ve ever worked with. This has been a dream of mine since I met them in 2001."

Check out 'Cathedral Bell' below.