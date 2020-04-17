Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Used have debuted their new single, 'Cathedral Bell'

Their new album arrives next week.
Published: 10:58 am, April 17, 2020
The Used have debuted their new single, 'Cathedral Bell'

The Used have debuted their new single, 'Cathedral Bell'.

A song that frontman Bert McCracken says reminds him of sleepless nights from his childhood, it's the latest cut from their eighth studio album 'Heartwork', due on 24th April via Big Noise / Hassle Records, which sees them team up once again with producer John Feldmann.

"I couldn’t be more honoured or grateful to have one of my favourite bands of all time at my record label!" says Feldmann. "They are one of the most influential bands of the last 20 years and we are making a career-defining album at the minute. They are one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen and Bert is quite possibly the best singer I’ve ever worked with. This has been a dream of mine since I met them in 2001."

Check out 'Cathedral Bell' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out Lizzy Farrall's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Linkin Park, Avril Lavigne, Elton John and more
My Chemical Romance's first UK gig has been cancelled
The Acacia Strain have unleashed their new 7" 'C', featuring two new songs
Puppy have dropped a new video for 'Powder Blue', which didn't quite go as planned...
Holding Absence have released a new video for 'Birdcage', their "most poppy" track yet
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing