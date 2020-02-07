The Used have announced their eighth studio album, with 'Heartwork' due in April

Coming soon

Check out new single ‘Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton’.

Published: 10:56 am, February 07, 2020

The Used have announced their eighth studio album.

'Heartwork' is due on 24th April via Big Noise / Hassle Records, preceded by the band's new single ‘Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton’.

"I’ve always been a bit obsessed with Paradise Lost,” shares frontman Bert McCracken. “I really dug deep into the poem and its author, John Milton. As I was reading a lot of his political essays, I realized that a lot of what ’Satan’ says in Paradise Lost are quotes directly from John Milton’s own mouth. A lot of people thought he was the devil back then. He had a huge problem with the show of opulence from the Church. He thought it was disgusting. His poem is about the failed revolution against the Church of England, which is Satan’s failed revolution on earth. And what’s more incredible or exciting than a failed revolution?”

“The new album plays on the emotions," he adds, "the sincerity, and the vulnerability of the first record and In Love and Death, with a little bit of the flair from Lies for the Liars. Standing in the streaming circle pit with Kesha and Halsey, the album is just as modern sounding. John Feldmann’s production is THAT professional. It sounds really good! Those are two really random examples, but I think if you listen to both of those records, the songs are all over the place: dance, pop, actual punk rock riffs and drums. I think music is so all over the place right now that The Used fits in perfectly.”

Check out ‘Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton’ below, and catch the band on tour this May.