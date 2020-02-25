Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
News

The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK tour

They've had a better offer...
Published: 5:21 pm, February 25, 2020
The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK tour

The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK tour.

The tour was in support of their upcoming eighth studio album 'Heartwork', due on 24th April via Big Noise / Hassle Records, but a better "opportunity has arisen".

"We are very sorry to announce that we will not be able to come to the UK and Europe in May/June," they explain. "An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn’t turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!)

"We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon. In the meantime, if you’re heading to Slam Dunk - have a great time - it’s a killer line up and any tickets for our headline shows are refundable at point of purchase."

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Four Year Strong: "We've been going on a journey of, who am I?"
PVRIS return to the UK with a night at London's Electric Brixton
Gold Key have announced their second album, 'Panic Machine'
Beartooth have dropped the first episode of their new long-form mini-series
ArcTanGent has confirmed Chelsea Wolfe and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing