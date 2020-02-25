News

They've had a better offer...

Published: 5:21 pm, February 25, 2020

The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK tour.

The tour was in support of their upcoming eighth studio album 'Heartwork', due on 24th April via Big Noise / Hassle Records, but a better "opportunity has arisen".

"We are very sorry to announce that we will not be able to come to the UK and Europe in May/June," they explain. "An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn’t turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!)

"We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon. In the meantime, if you’re heading to Slam Dunk - have a great time - it’s a killer line up and any tickets for our headline shows are refundable at point of purchase."