Slam Dunk Records newcomers The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'

The band are about to head out on a UK tour.

Published: 2:38 pm, February 17, 2022

The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'.

The pop-punk up-and-comers - newly signed to Slam Dunk Records - have dropped the track ahead of their six-date Talking In My Sleep tour, which kicks off this weekend in London.

"We love pop-punk, we love powerchords but we wanted to have our own sound,” says Ryan Lofthouse (vocals), with Cooper Stout (bass) adding: "We put that experimental spin on it because we didn’t want it to sound like everybody else."

Check out the song below, and catch them live at the following:



FEBRUARY

20 London, O2 Academy2 Islington

22 Liverpool, O2 Academy2

23 Glasgow, Classic Grand

24 Birmingham, O2 Academy3

25 Leeds, The Key Club

26 Newcastle, The Cluny