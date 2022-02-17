Slam Dunk Records newcomers The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'

The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'.
The pop-punk up-and-comers - newly signed to Slam Dunk Records - have dropped the track ahead of their six-date Talking In My Sleep tour, which kicks off this weekend in London.
"We love pop-punk, we love powerchords but we wanted to have our own sound,” says Ryan Lofthouse (vocals), with Cooper Stout (bass) adding: "We put that experimental spin on it because we didn’t want it to sound like everybody else."
Check out the song below, and catch them live at the following:
FEBRUARY
20 London, O2 Academy2 Islington
22 Liverpool, O2 Academy2
23 Glasgow, Classic Grand
24 Birmingham, O2 Academy3
25 Leeds, The Key Club
26 Newcastle, The Cluny