Slam Dunk Records newcomers The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'

The band are about to head out on a UK tour.
Published: 2:38 pm, February 17, 2022
The Tyne have dropped their debut single, 'Jessica'.

The pop-punk up-and-comers - newly signed to Slam Dunk Records - have dropped the track ahead of their six-date Talking In My Sleep tour, which kicks off this weekend in London.

"We love pop-punk, we love powerchords but we wanted to have our own sound,” says Ryan Lofthouse (vocals), with Cooper Stout (bass) adding: "We put that experimental spin on it because we didn’t want it to sound like everybody else." 

Check out the song below, and catch them live at the following:

FEBRUARY
20 London, O2 Academy2 Islington
22 Liverpool, O2 Academy2
23 Glasgow, Classic Grand
24 Birmingham, O2 Academy3
25 Leeds, The Key Club
26 Newcastle, The Cluny

