October 2020
Watch

The Smashing Pumpkins have dropped two new tracks, ‘Anno Stanana’ and ‘Birch Grove’

There's a new episode of their animated series 'In Ashes', too.
Published: 10:25 pm, October 09, 2020
The Smashing Pumpkins have dropped two new tracks, plus a new episode of their animated series 'In Ashes'.

The two new songs - ‘Anno Stanana’ and ‘Birch Grove’ - are accompanied by the latest instalment of the five part run, created and written by the group’s founder, Billy Corgan.

“The original story is something I’ve written," he explains, "and although it’s (mostly) lighthearted, ‘In Ashes’ does address many things we face each day. That is… if… we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue.”

You can check out the latest episode of 'In Ashes' - which also acts as the video for ‘Anno Stanana’ - and the audio for ‘Birch Grove’, below.

