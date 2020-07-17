The Regrettes have dropped a new song, 'I Love Us'

Listen

It was debuted on the final season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'.

Published: 4:55 pm, July 17, 2020

The Regrettes have shared a new track, 'I Love Us'.

Coming as a press release states the band are "working on their next album", the song was debuted on the final season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why', and arrives alongside an animated video.

Frontwoman Lydia Night explains, “‘I Love Us’ to me represents great change and growth for The Regrettes. This song showcases the kinds of risks and genre bending I hope to accomplish moving forward with our third album.

"While writing this song, I officially decided to let go of having any preconceived idea for what a song I’m writing needs to be like. It was me deciding to finally stop trying to stay within a box or stick to what’s comfortable genre wise and just allow myself to have fun and not stress about it being ‘cool’ or ‘rock’ enough.

"I’m so inspired by artists like Charli XCX, The 1975, St Vincent, Brockhampton and much more. However, I never would let myself get a little weird by combining the elements from those artists that I love with the type of raw rock and power pop I normally write.”

You can check out the track below.