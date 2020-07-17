Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Regrettes have dropped a new song, 'I Love Us'

It was debuted on the final season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'.
Published: 4:55 pm, July 17, 2020
The Regrettes have dropped a new song, 'I Love Us'

The Regrettes have shared a new track, 'I Love Us'.

Coming as a press release states the band are "working on their next album", the song was debuted on the final season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why', and arrives alongside an animated video.

Frontwoman Lydia Night explains, “‘I Love Us’ to me represents great change and growth for The Regrettes. This song showcases the kinds of risks and genre bending I hope to accomplish moving forward with our third album.

"While writing this song, I officially decided to let go of having any preconceived idea for what a song I’m writing needs to be like. It was me deciding to finally stop trying to stay within a box or stick to what’s comfortable genre wise and just allow myself to have fun and not stress about it being ‘cool’ or ‘rock’ enough.

"I’m so inspired by artists like Charli XCX, The 1975, St Vincent, Brockhampton and much more. However, I never would let myself get a little weird by combining the elements from those artists that I love with the type of raw rock and power pop I normally write.”

You can check out the track below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Ex-Queen Zee vocalist Zee Davine is back with new project, Tokky Horror
Dream Wife have shared a new video for 'After The Rain'
Yungblud has dropped his new single 'Strawberry Lipstick'
Creeper have announced a small, one-off show at Kingston's Pryzm
The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour for 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing