Listen

They're part of a new deluxe re-release.

Published: 8:48 pm, November 14, 2022

The Regrettes have unveiled three new songs.

The tracks - 'Dummy', 'Shapeshifter' and 'Answer' are part of a deluxe re-release of their latest album, ‘Further Joy’.



“We are SO excited about these three new songs that we recorded while creating Further Joy," the band comment. "Each one feels incredibly special to us and expands the world of further joy even deeper. We hope you love them as much as we do.”

Check out ‘Further Joy (Deluxe)’ below.