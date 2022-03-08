The Prodigy have announced a summer tour, including three nights at Brixton Academy

On the road

It coincides with the 25th anniversary of their album ‘The Fat Of The Land’.

Published: 11:07 am, March 08, 2022

The Prodigy have announced details of a 2022 live tour.

The group will return with a run of shows this July to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their album ‘The Fat Of The Land’.

The band explain: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

“We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”

Paying tribute to late frontman Keith Flint, they finished up: “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”



The dates read:

JULY

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

14 – Monford Hall, Liverpool

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton