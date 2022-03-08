The Prodigy have announced a summer tour, including three nights at Brixton Academy

The Prodigy have announced details of a 2022 live tour.
The group will return with a run of shows this July to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their album ‘The Fat Of The Land’.
The band explain: “We can’t wait to get back onstage to play our tunes for the people again. The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat Of The Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”
“We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before.”
Paying tribute to late frontman Keith Flint, they finished up: “This one’s for Flinty…Now let’s fuckin go!”
The dates read:
JULY
8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
14 – Monford Hall, Liverpool
15 – O2 Academy, Leeds
16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton
22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton
23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton