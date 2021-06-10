Subscribe to Upset
Watch

"This song represents getting through the worst time in my life," says Taylor.
Published: 11:45 am, June 10, 2021
The Pretty Reckless have shared a new video for ''Only Love Can Save Me Now (Feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil)''.

It's a track from the band's new album: ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, their fourth full-length following on from 'Light Me Up' (2010), 'Going To Hell' (2014), and 'Who You Selling For' (2016).

"It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'," says singer Taylor Momsen. "The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."

Check it out below.

