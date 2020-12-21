Watch

The band's new album is coming early next year.

Published: 10:26 am, December 21, 2020

The Pretty Reckless have shared a new video for '25'.

It's a track from the band's new album: ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ is due on 12th February, and will be the band's fourth full-length, following on from 'Light Me Up' (2010), 'Going To Hell' (2014), and 'Who You Selling For' (2016).

"'25' is an interesting song that came from a lot of different places," Taylor Momsen says. "It was the first song we recorded for the record in early 2019. I had just turned 25 when we wrote it. In a way, it's an autobiography and hopefully shows that this album really ventures out into new territory with the music."



The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Death By Rock And Roll

2. Only Love Can Save Me Now (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

3. And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)

4. 25

5. My Bones

6. Got So High

7. Broomsticks

8. Witches Burn

9. Standing At The Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock And Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling