Watch

Their new album's only a week away.

Published: 2:10 pm, February 05, 2021

The Pretty Reckless have shared a new video for 'And So It Went (Feat. Tom Morello)'.

It's a track from the band's new album: ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ is due on 12th February, and will be the band's fourth full-length, following on from 'Light Me Up' (2010), 'Going To Hell' (2014), and 'Who You Selling For' (2016).

"The world has been in such a state of civil unrest," singer Taylor Momsen says. "'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song."

Tom Morello adds: "I got to perform with Taylor Momsen at the Chris Cornell memorial show. We rocked 'Loud Love' and she nailed it — no easy task. Thank goodness she and her band continue to fly the flag for rock 'n' roll in a mighty way."



The record's full tracklisting reads:



1. Death By Rock And Roll

2. Only Love Can Save Me Now (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

3. And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)

4. 25

5. My Bones

6. Got So High

7. Broomsticks

8. Witches Burn

9. Standing At The Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock And Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling