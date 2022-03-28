Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring... PUP, Enter Shikari, Spiritbox, Pinkshift and more
Order a copy
April 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

The Pretty Reckless have announced a UK tour for later this year

The band will play eight shows in support of most recent album 'Deat By Rock and Roll' this October and November.
Published: 9:34 am, March 28, 2022
The Pretty Reckless have announced a UK tour for later this year

The Pretty Reckless have announced a UK tour for later this year.

The band will play eight shows in support of most recent album 'Deat By Rock and Roll' this October and November - their first since 2016 and 20178's Who You Selling For Tour.

Kicking off in Glasgow, they'll play dates in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton, Norwich, and London, where they'll play the O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, 1st April.

The dates read:

October
26 Glasgow Barrowland
27 Manchester Academy
29 Newcastle O2 City Hall
30 Birmingham O2 Academy

November
1 Bristol O2 Acade
2 Southampton O2 Guildhall
3 Norwich UEA
5 London O2 Academy Brixton

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins has died
Camp Cope: "I realised that it's good that we don't fit in"
Set It Off have announced rescheduled tour dates for this autumn
RØRY has shared her new single ‘Kill The Girl’
NOAHFINNCE has released a brand new track 'After Therapy', featuring Hot Mulligan’s Chris Freeman
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing