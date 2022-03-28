On tour

Published: 9:34 am, March 28, 2022

The Pretty Reckless have announced a UK tour for later this year.

The band will play eight shows in support of most recent album 'Deat By Rock and Roll' this October and November - their first since 2016 and 20178's Who You Selling For Tour.

Kicking off in Glasgow, they'll play dates in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton, Norwich, and London, where they'll play the O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, 1st April.

The dates read:



October

26 Glasgow Barrowland

27 Manchester Academy

29 Newcastle O2 City Hall

30 Birmingham O2 Academy



November

1 Bristol O2 Acade

2 Southampton O2 Guildhall

3 Norwich UEA

5 London O2 Academy Brixton

