The album features acoustic recordings, unexpected covers, and other reimaginings.
Published: 4:16 pm, August 26, 2022
The Pretty Reckless have announced a new collection of songs, 'Other Worlds'.

Following on from 2021's 'Death By Rock and Roll', their latest effort will arrive on 4th November, featuring acoustic recordings, unexpected covers, and other reimaginings.

"For a long time, we've been trying to figure out an alternative way of releasing music, including songs we love that didn’t make our records, covers, and alternate versions," explains Taylor Momsen. "We found a way to do this coherently and consistently with Other Worlds. We're a rock band, so there are lots of electric guitars on our records. However, we've gotten incredible feedback from fans about our acoustic performances, and we'd never put those out in any real format. So, this is a different take on the traditional format of a record and a stripped back version of us that our fans haven't really heard before, but it's still us."

The tracklisting reads:

"Got So High" (Remix)
"Loud Love"
"The Keeper" (Feat. Alain Johannes)
"Quicksand" (Feat. Mike Garson)
"25" (Acoustic)
"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Acoustic)
"Death By Rock and Roll" (Acoustic)
"Halfway There" (Feat. Matt Cameron)
"(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"
"Harley Darling" (Acoustic)
"Got So High" (Album Version)

