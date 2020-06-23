Subscribe to Upset
The Pretty Reckless have released a new lyric video for album title-track, 'Death By Rock And Roll'

Their fourth record's on the way.
Published: 10:49 am, June 23, 2020
It's the title-track from their upcoming new album, which saw them ink a new record deal with Century Media Records. ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ will be the band's fourth full-length, following on from 'Light Me Up' (2010), 'Going To Hell' (2014), and 'Who You Selling For' (2016).

"When we first heard the new album, ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, we were very excited," says the band's manager, David Sonenberg. "We couldn't wait to play it to record labels. We took a ton of meetings and received offers from a broad range of labels. But it quickly became apparent that Century Media was the right partner for us. They shared our passion and enthusiasm for what we believe will be a breakthrough album for The Pretty Reckless. So, here's to our new partnership with Century Media! And long live Rock and Roll!!!”

Give the new video a watch below.

