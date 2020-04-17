The Pretty Reckless have inked a new record deal, and are teasing a new album...

Coming soon

It's called ‘Death By Rock And Roll’.

Published: 9:27 am, April 17, 2020

The Pretty Reckless have inked a new record deal with Century Media Records, and are teasing a new album.

‘Death By Rock And Roll’ will be the band's fourth full-length, following on from 'Light Me Up' (2010), 'Going To Hell' (2014), and 'Who You Selling For' (2016).

"When we first heard the new album, ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, we were very excited," says the band's manager, David Sonenberg. "We couldn't wait to play it to record labels. We took a ton of meetings and received offers from a broad range of labels. But it quickly became apparent that Century Media was the right partner for us. They shared our passion and enthusiasm for what we believe will be a breakthrough album for The Pretty Reckless. So, here's to our new partnership with Century Media! And long live Rock and Roll!!!”

Keep an eye out for more info soon.