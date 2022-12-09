On tour

It's to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 albums: 'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism'.

Published: 1:27 pm, December 09, 2022

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a co-headline tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 albums: 'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism'.

The first live performances from The Postal Service in over a decade, the trek will kick off on September 8, 2023 in Portland, Maine and will include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The bands’ full schedule can be found below.

In a statement, Ben Gibbard said: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out; 'Transatlanticism' came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”