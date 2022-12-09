The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a co-headline tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 albums: 'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism'.
The first live performances from The Postal Service in over a decade, the trek will kick off on September 8, 2023 in Portland, Maine and will include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The bands’ full schedule can be found below.
In a statement, Ben Gibbard said: “I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out; 'Transatlanticism' came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”
Earlier this year, Death Cab for Cutie released their latest album, Asphalt Meadows.
SEPEMBER 2023
8 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
9 Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center
10 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
12 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
13 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
14 Washington, D.C. – Merriweather Post Pavilion
17 Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater
20 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
21 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
24 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
26 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
27 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
OCTOBER 2023
3 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
4 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
7 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
10 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley
13 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl