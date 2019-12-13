On tour

They'll play loads of dates next April.

Published: 5:33 pm, December 13, 2019

The Plot In You have announced a new UK & European headline tour.

The band will be playing in support of their new album 'Dispose', out now via Fearless Records, with nights in Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The details are:



APRIL

10 Austria, Vienna Impericon Festival

11 Germany, Leipzig Impericon Festival

12 Germany, Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli

13 Germany, Hannover Musikzentrum

14 Netherlands, Rotterdam Baroeg

15 Belgium, Antwerp Kavka

17 Switzerland, Zürich Impericon Festival

18 Germany, Oberhausen Impericon Festival

19 Germany, Munich Impericon Festival

20 Germany, Wiesbaden Schlachthof

22 UK, Leeds Key Club

23 UK, Bristol The Exchange

24 UK, Glasgow G2

25 UK, Manchester The Star & Garter

26 UK, London The Dome