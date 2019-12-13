The Plot In You have announced a new UK & European headline tour.
The band will be playing in support of their new album 'Dispose', out now via Fearless Records, with nights in Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London.
The details are:
APRIL
10 Austria, Vienna Impericon Festival
11 Germany, Leipzig Impericon Festival
12 Germany, Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli
13 Germany, Hannover Musikzentrum
14 Netherlands, Rotterdam Baroeg
15 Belgium, Antwerp Kavka
17 Switzerland, Zürich Impericon Festival
18 Germany, Oberhausen Impericon Festival
19 Germany, Munich Impericon Festival
20 Germany, Wiesbaden Schlachthof
22 UK, Leeds Key Club
23 UK, Bristol The Exchange
24 UK, Glasgow G2
25 UK, Manchester The Star & Garter
26 UK, London The Dome