It's from their debut album, which will be released in April.

Published: 11:07 am, March 04, 2021

The Pale White have shared their new single, 'That Dress'.

It's the latest drop from the Newcastle trio's upcoming debut album, 'Infinite Pleasure' - which also features recent singles 'Glue' and 'Take Your Time' - due for release on 23rd April.

"We’ve been talking about our debut album for a long time and now it’s actually happening. It feels surreal," they say of the record.

In the meantime, check out 'That Dress' below.