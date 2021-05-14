The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'.
It's a cut from their just-released new album 'Let The Bad Times Roll'. Their tenth studio full-length, it arrived in April via Concord Records, and will be accompanied by a bunch of UK dates this November, with support from The Hives.
The tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
23 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
24 Resorts World Arena Birmingham
26The SSE Wembley Arena London
27 The SSE Hydro Glasgow
29 AO Arena Manchester
30 First Direct Arena Leeds
Check out 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' below.