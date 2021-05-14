Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'

It's from their just-released new album.
Published: 10:26 am, May 14, 2021
The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'

The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'.

It's a cut from their just-released new album 'Let The Bad Times Roll'. Their tenth studio full-length, it arrived in April via Concord Records, and will be accompanied by a bunch of UK dates this November, with support from The Hives.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER
23 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
24 Resorts World Arena Birmingham
26The SSE Wembley Arena London
27 The SSE Hydro Glasgow
29 AO Arena Manchester
30 First Direct Arena Leeds

Check out 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid
LILHUDDY has released a stripped-back version of 'America's Sweetheart'
Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'
Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'
The Devil Wears Prada are teasing their upcoming EP with new track 'Nightfall'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing