It's from their just-released new album.

Published: 10:26 am, May 14, 2021

The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'.

It's a cut from their just-released new album 'Let The Bad Times Roll'. Their tenth studio full-length, it arrived in April via Concord Records, and will be accompanied by a bunch of UK dates this November, with support from The Hives.

The tour will visit:



NOVEMBER

23 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

24 Resorts World Arena Birmingham

26The SSE Wembley Arena London

27 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

29 AO Arena Manchester

30 First Direct Arena Leeds



Check out 'We Never Have Sex Anymore' below.