The Offspring have dropped a video for album title-track, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

The Offspring have shared a video for album title-track, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'.
Their tenth studio full-length, due on 16th April via Concord Records, the news has arrived alongside the title-track.
Singer Dexter Holland says of the song: "I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and it's really scary."
Guitarist Noodles adds: "Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"
The album's full tracklisting reads:
This Is Not Utopia
Let The Bad Times Roll
Behind Your Walls
Army of One
Breaking These Bones
Coming For You
We Never Have Sex Anymore
In The Hall of the Mountain King
The Opioid Diaries
Hassan Chop
Gone Away
Lullaby