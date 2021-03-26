Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

The Offspring have dropped a video for album title-track, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

Their tenth studio full-length is out in April.
Published: 3:40 pm, March 26, 2021
The Offspring have dropped a video for album title-track, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

The Offspring have shared a video for album title-track, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'.

Their tenth studio full-length, due on 16th April via Concord Records, the news has arrived alongside the title-track.

Singer Dexter Holland says of the song: "I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and it's really scary."

Guitarist Noodles adds: "Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

The album's full tracklisting reads:

This Is Not Utopia
Let The Bad Times Roll
Behind Your Walls
Army of One
Breaking These Bones
Coming For You
We Never Have Sex Anymore
In The Hall of the Mountain King
The Opioid Diaries
Hassan Chop
Gone Away
Lullaby

Everything going on in rock, right now.
phem has released her new deluxe EP, featuring two new songs
Baby Strange ponder paranoia and redemption with their new single, 'I Want To Believe'
Royal Blood have shared a brand new single, check out 'Limbo' now
Gojira have shared new single 'Amazonia', a teaser from their upcoming album
Beartooth's new album 'Below' is coming this summer
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing