The Offspring have announced a new UK headline tour

Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th April at 10am.

Published: 11:31 am, April 06, 2021

The Offspring have announced a new headline tour in support of their upcoming record, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'.

Their tenth studio full-length, due on 16th April via Concord Records, will be accompanied by a bunch of UK dates this November, with support from The Hives.

The band moment: "After nearly two years of not playing for our fans, the idea of getting in front of the UK crowds is beyond exciting! We can’t wait! See you soon!"

The Hives add: "Yes it’s true! The Hives will join The Offspring on their UK/Ireland invasion spreading the California punk sun by adding their own unique unfuckwithable version of arena garage rock. Missing out on the fun is for idiots."

The tour will visit:



NOVEMBER

23 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

24 Resorts World Arena Birmingham

26The SSE Wembley Arena London

27 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

29 AO Arena Manchester

30 First Direct Arena Leeds