Published: 3:04 pm, October 11, 2021
Check out The Offspring's new video for 'The Opioid Diaries'

The Offspring have debuted a video for their recent track 'The Opioid Diaries'.

The track is taken from their latest album 'Let the Bad Times Roll', released earlier this year via Fearless Records.

Dexter Holland explains: “I wrote this Offspring song about addiction. While drug addiction is certainly not a new issue, the opioid epidemic in America is different. It’s different because it was created by, and driven by, Big Pharma - and I wrote this song to say that the pharmaceutical industry should be held accountable for its consequences.”

You can check out 'The Opioid Diaries' below.

