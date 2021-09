Live

It'll take place in Hull during their upcoming arena tour.

Published: 5:26 pm, September 22, 2021

The Offspring have announced a new show in support of frontline workers and the NHS.

The date will take place at Hull Bonus Arena on Friday 19th November during the band's upcoming arena tour, with proceeds from the show going to the NHS charities.

The band's full UK tour will visit:



NOVEMBER

21 3 Arena, Dublin

23 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

24 Resorts World Arena Birmingham

26 The SSE Wembley Arena London

27 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

29 AO Arena Manchester

30 First Direct Arena Leeds