The Offspring have announced a couple of UK shows for December

On tour

The dates are in association with Banquet and Crash.

Published: 12:24 pm, March 19, 2021

The Offspring have announced a couple of UK shows.

The sort-of-instores are in support of their new record 'Let The Bad Times Roll'; their tenth studio album, it's due on 16th April via Concord Records.

Guitarist Noodles says of the release: "Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

The shows are as follows:

DECEMBER

02 Wardrobe, Leeds with Crash Records 6PM & 9PM

03 Pryzm, Kingston with Banquet Records 9PM