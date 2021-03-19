Subscribe to Upset
On tour

The Offspring have announced a couple of UK shows for December

The dates are in association with Banquet and Crash.
Published: 12:24 pm, March 19, 2021
The Offspring have announced a couple of UK shows.

The sort-of-instores are in support of their new record 'Let The Bad Times Roll'; their tenth studio album, it's due on 16th April via Concord Records.

Guitarist Noodles says of the release: "Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

The shows are as follows:

DECEMBER
02 Wardrobe, Leeds with Crash Records 6PM & 9PM
03 Pryzm, Kingston with Banquet Records 9PM

