They've dropped the title-track, too.

Published: 12:48 pm, February 24, 2021

The Offspring have announced their new album, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'.

Their tenth studio album, due on 16th April via Concord Records, the news has arrived alongside the title-track.

Singer Dexter Holland says of the song: "I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and it's really scary."

Guitarist Noodles adds: "Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

The album's full tracklisting reads:



This Is Not Utopia

Let The Bad Times Roll

Behind Your Walls

Army of One

Breaking These Bones

Coming For You

We Never Have Sex Anymore

In The Hall of the Mountain King

The Opioid Diaries

Hassan Chop

Gone Away

Lullaby