The OBGMs have shared their new single, 'Outsah': "We’re doing stuff other people aren’t doing"

Their album's coming next month.
Published: 8:45 pm, September 16, 2020
The OBGMs have shared their new single, 'Outsah'.

It's the latest cut from the Canadian punk trio's new album 'The Ends', due on 30th October.

Vocalist and guitarist Densil McFarlane - who directed and produced the accompanying video - says: "We make movies over here. Outsah is a joint collaboration with Clairmont The Second and Beee and we really wanted to do something gritty. I wanted to tell a story in a cinematic continuous shot and really make a statement. This song, and this video, speak to what we are willing to do. We are going to run up in your house, give us what we want.”

“This is one of those songs where we’re doing stuff other people aren’t doing,” he adds. “We threw bongos on the motherfucker. That song is a statement and that statement is, ‘We’re not afraid of you, and we’re willing to confront you. Come see me if you have a problem with it. We’re already outside.’”

Check it out below.

