The OBGMs throw friendships under the spotlight with their new punk number, 'All My Friends'

Their new album's very nearly here.

Published: 1:06 pm, October 29, 2020

The OBGMs have shared their new single, 'All My Friends'.

It's a taster from the band's new album 'The Ends', due for release tomorrow (Friday, 30th October) via Black Box.

"[It's] a song about not knowing who to trust," says vocalist and guitarist Densil McFarlane. "I wanted to make a short movie that explored who we see when we look in the mirror. Are they leading us in the right direction?"

Check it out below, and read more from the band in the November issue of Upset - out now.