Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.
Order a copy
November 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The OBGMs throw friendships under the spotlight with their new punk number, 'All My Friends'

Their new album's very nearly here.
Published: 1:06 pm, October 29, 2020
The OBGMs throw friendships under the spotlight with their new punk number, 'All My Friends'

The OBGMs have shared their new single, 'All My Friends'.

It's a taster from the band's new album 'The Ends', due for release tomorrow (Friday, 30th October) via Black Box.

"[It's] a song about not knowing who to trust," says vocalist and guitarist Densil McFarlane. "I wanted to make a short movie that explored who we see when we look in the mirror. Are they leading us in the right direction?"

Check it out below, and read more from the band in the November issue of Upset - out now.

November 2020
Grab this issue

November 2020

Featuring iDKHOW, Laura Jane Grace, Black Foxxes, Salem and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd has released a video for her new single, 'Boy Bye'
Asylums have shared a new live video for 'The Distance Between Left & Right'
Dream State have debuted a video for their new single, 'Monsters'
Happy.: "We disguise pretty intense messages in upbeat-sounding songs"
Several new acts have joined the line-up for Download 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing