Listen

'The Outsah Tape' is out now.

Published: 2:35 pm, January 29, 2021

The OBGMs have released a new tape feat. remixes from Oxymorrons, Femdot., and Clairmont The Second.

'The Outsah Tape' is based around 'Outsah', from the band's recent album 'The Ends'.

“’Outsah’ is my favourite song on The Ends,” explains frontman Densil McFarlane. “We invented the remix on this punk shit. Teaming up with heavy hitters Oxymorrons, femdot., and Clairmont The Second is a dream come true.”

The Oxymorrons add: “This is the collaboration you didn’t know you needed! It’s NYC meets The 6! This is international Black Punk Rock Rap shit, baby! Enjoy or you can meet us Outsah!”

Check it out all three tracks below.