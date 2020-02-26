Subscribe to Upset
HMAs 2020

The nominees for this year's Heavy Music Awards have been revealed

Leading the nominees are Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Rammstein, garnering four nominations each.
Published: 2:00 pm, February 26, 2020
The Heavy Music Awards have revealed the shortlists for 2020's ceremony.

Leading the nominees are Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Rammstein, garnering four nominations each. Other names with nominations include the likes of Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, Poppy, Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Rammstein, BABYMETAL and more.

The nominees will now go forward to a public vote. All those voting will be entered into a draw to win free tickets to the ceremony, which takes place at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on Thursday 21st May.

You can vote in this year's Heavy Music Awards here.

The complete list of nominees reads:

Best Album presented by Amazon Music
Babymetal - Metal Galaxy (Produced by Kobametal)
Bring Me The Horizon - amo (Produced by Oliver Sykes & Jordan Fish)
Dinosaur Pile-Up - Celebrity Mansions (Produced by Larry Hibbitt)
Sleep Token - Sundowning (Produced by George Lever)
Slipknot - We Are Not Your Kind (Produced by Greg Fidelman)
Tool - Fear Inoculum (Produced by Joe Barresi)
While She Sleeps - So What? (Produced by Carl Bown)

Best UK Band
Architects
Bring Me The Horizon
Bury Tomorrow
Employed to Serve
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Venom Prison
While She Sleeps

Best International Band presented by eOne
Fever 333
The Interrupters
Parkway Drive
Rammstein
Slipknot
Stray From The Path
Tool

Best Live Band presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town
Amon Amarth
Behemoth
Brutus
Fever 333
Parkway Drive
Rammstein
Slipknot

Best UK Breakthrough Band presented by Primordial Radio
Cold Years
Higher Power
Hot Milk
Ithaca
Lotus Eater
Nova Twins
Pengshui

Best International Breakthrough Band
The Hu
Jesus Piece
Polaris
Simple Creatures
SKYND
Stand Atlantic
Thornhill

Best Album Artwork
Baroness - Gold & Grey by John Dyer Baizley
Blood Incantation - Hidden History Of The Human Race by Bruce Pennington
Bring Me The Horizon - amo by Darren Oorloff
Cattle Decapitation - Death Atlas by Wes Benscoter
Korn - The Nothing by Tension Division
Rammstein - Rammstein by Jes Larson
Venom Prison - Samsara by Eliran Kantor

Best Video
Bring Me The Horizon - In The Dark (Directed by Oliver Sykes)
Creeper - Born Cold (Directed by Oscar Sansom)
Don Broco - Action (Directed by Benjamin Roberds)
Enter Shikari - Stop the Clocks (Directed by Polygon)
Poppy ft. Fever 333 - Scary Mask (Directed by Titanic Sinclair)
Rammstein - Deutschland (Directed by Specter Berlin)
Slipknot - Unsainted (Directed by Shawn Crahan)

Best Festival presented by Ticketmaster
2000 Trees
ArcTanGent
Bloodstock Open Air
Download Festival
Hellfest Open Air
Roadburn
Slam Dunk Festival

Best Photographer
Sarah Louise Bennett
Corinne Cumming
Paul Harries
Jennifer McCord
Jake Owens
Sabrina Ramdoyal
Ester Segarra

Best Producer
Carl Bown
Romesh Dodangoda
Greg Fidelman
Adam 'Nolly' Getgood
Larry Hibbitt
George Lever
Catherine Marks

