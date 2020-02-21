The new Upset is out now, featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more

New issue

There's also Slipknot, Sum 41, Waterparks and loads more.

Published: 3:00 pm, February 21, 2020
Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Milk Teeth will be no strangers to regular readers of Upset. They featured in our very first issue, blessed our cover approaching the release of their debut album, and have been a constant presence in our little corner of the musical universe along the way. But that doesn’t tell the full story of the road to that new, self-titled second record.

Line-up changes, label swaps and all kinds of other forms of upheaval and struggle have buzzed around a band dear to our hearts. Now, as they sit on the eve of something more than a little bit special - for the cover of our brand new issue, out now - we’re checking in to find out exactly where they stand. Defiant to the end, we’re bloody happy they’re here.

That's not all you'll find in the new Upset, though. You'll find features with Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins, InTechnicolour, Orchards, Crossfaith and more, we get down the front for a good ol' time with Slipknot, Waterparks and Sum 41, and introduce the impossibly buzzy Social Animals in About To Break. And that's only the start.

