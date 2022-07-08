The new issue of Upset, starring Deaf Havana, is out now

Subscribe to Upset
July 08, 2022
The new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars Deaf Havana, is out now.

Being in a band isn't all glamour. It's not a world of universal adoration, impossible riches and endless people proclaiming your brilliance. It can be tough too. Deaf Havana certainly have known their ups and downs. Now down to a duo, James Veck-Gilodi and his brother Matty feel like a band who, at the very least, have firmly decided who they are. We're delighted to welcome them back to the cover of the mag this month. Their new album 'The Present is a Foreign Land' is a triumph that proves everything is a journey, and if the destination is self-realisation, that's a win.

Elsewhere this month, we've got the likes of Mothica, The Faim, Viagra Boys, Travie McCoy, Sick Joy, Stick To Your Guns, Yours Truly, renforshort, Senses Fail, Loathe and loads more.

