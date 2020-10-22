The new issue of Upset is out tomorrow, featuring iDKHOW

New issue

Published: 3:00 pm, October 22, 2020

Let's be honest, while rock music is brilliant, it can also - on occasion - be a bit predictable. Said music might be great, but it's also solid, dependable, expected.

But that's not everything. There are also weird, wonderful oddballs. Those willing to play with the templates or throw them out altogether. To take fantastical stories and turn them into full-on mythology. When they come along, they need to be cherished.

It's with that in mind we welcome iDKHOW to the cover of Upset for the first time this month, for our new issue dropping tomorrow (Friday 23rd October). As their debut album 'Razzmatazz' arrives, they're stars already, but with their new album 'Razzmatazz', they're already going interstellar.

Elsewhere this month, we've got Will Gould of Creeper's new project Salem, the returning, revamped Black Foxxes, the mighty Laura Jane Grace, PUP, While She Sleeps, Brutus, The OBGMs, Bitch Falcon, Mayday Parade, Seaway, Lake Saint Daniel, Happy., Pillow Queens and loads, loads more. What an issue, eh?

