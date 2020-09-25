Subscribe to Upset
Published: 4:00 pm, September 25, 2020
The new issue of Upset is out now, featuring grandson!

Light and dark, good and evil - there's a delicate balance to all things. It's true of the new issue of Upset, too, as we welcome the twin dualities of grandson to the cover for the first time.

With debut album 'Death Of An Optimist' just announced for the end of the year, Jordan Edward Benjamin is far from your standard artist. Playing with ideas of imagery and personality as a way to survive the contradicting, unapologetic nature of the modern age, he's fast becoming one of the most exciting voices on the planet.

Elsewhere this month we've got the mighty Knuckle Puck, exciting upstarts Yours Truly, ever brilliant Touché Amore and Brit rock royalty Jamie Lenman all on active duty. There's also the impossibly exciting Pillow Queens, magnificent Sad13, a thoughtful Into It. Over It, Metz, Lonely The Brave and much, much more.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, and it'll ship out to you next week. You can also subscribe here, and get every edition sent direct to your door worldwide.

