Catch the band on tour very soon indeed.

Published: 8:55 pm, February 14, 2020

The Mysterines have released a new video for their tune, 'Love's Not Enough'.

“It's a short reflection of just how destructive love can be, both mentally and physically,” says frontwoman Lia Metcalfe of the song, which arrives ahead of their about-to-start tour.

The Liverpool newcomers will follow up their recent support run with The Amazons and Demob Happy with a headline tour of their own this month, including a show at The Lexington in London.

The details are:



FEBRUARY

19 Nottingham - Bodega Social Club

20 Glasgow - The Poetry Club

21 Manchester - Deaf Institute

22 Liverpool - Arts Club

26 London - The Lexington

27 Birmingham - The Castle & Falcon

28 Bristol - Louisiana

29 Cardiff - Club Ifor Bach