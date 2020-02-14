Subscribe to Upset
The Mysterines have released a new video for their tune, 'Love's Not Enough'

Catch the band on tour very soon indeed.
Published: 8:55 pm, February 14, 2020
“It's a short reflection of just how destructive love can be, both mentally and physically,” says frontwoman Lia Metcalfe of the song, which arrives ahead of their about-to-start tour.

The Liverpool newcomers will follow up their recent support run with The Amazons and Demob Happy with a headline tour of their own this month, including a show at The Lexington in London.

The details are:

FEBRUARY
19 Nottingham - Bodega Social Club
20 Glasgow - The Poetry Club
21 Manchester - Deaf Institute
22 Liverpool - Arts Club
26 London - The Lexington
27 Birmingham - The Castle & Falcon
28 Bristol - Louisiana
29 Cardiff - Club Ifor Bach

