The Mysterines have shared a new video for 'In My Head'.
Out via Fiction Records, the single arrives ahead of the Liverpool four-piece's upcoming UK headline tour, which kicks off on 13th October.
Frontwoman Lia Metcalfe says: "‘In My Head’ appears to be a love song, but that was not the original intention. I did want it to superficially be seen as that, but in reality it's a song about people who struggle with their mental health. Partly autobiographical, it’s about how sometimes life can feel like you’re being haunted by something out of your control."
Give it a watch below, and catch the band live at the following:
OCTOBER
13 The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (SOLD OUT)
14 The Garage, London
20 O2 Academy, Leicester
21 The Crescent, York (SOLD OUT)
22 The Key Club, Leeds
23 Club Academy, Manchester
28 The Mash House, Edinburgh
29 St Doms, Newcastle
30 O2 Academy, Liverpool