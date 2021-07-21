Watch

The band are currently working on their debut album.

Published: 10:17 am, July 21, 2021

The Mysterines have shared a new video for 'In My Head'.

Out via Fiction Records, the single arrives ahead of the Liverpool four-piece's upcoming UK headline tour, which kicks off on 13th October.

Frontwoman Lia Metcalfe says: "‘In My Head’ appears to be a love song, but that was not the original intention. I did want it to superficially be seen as that, but in reality it's a song about people who struggle with their mental health. Partly autobiographical, it’s about how sometimes life can feel like you’re being haunted by something out of your control."

Give it a watch below, and catch the band live at the following:



OCTOBER

13 The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (SOLD OUT)

14 The Garage, London

20 O2 Academy, Leicester

21 The Crescent, York (SOLD OUT)

22 The Key Club, Leeds

23 Club Academy, Manchester

28 The Mash House, Edinburgh

29 St Doms, Newcastle

30 O2 Academy, Liverpool