Watch

The clip was shot during lockdown.

Published: 7:42 pm, May 21, 2020

The Mysterines have released a new single and video, 'I Win Every Time'.

The band’s second release of the year following ‘Love’s Not Enough’, it also arrives after a luckily-timed sold-out headline tour.

The accompanying blurb explains: "Laced with distorted grunge guitars, frontwoman Lia Metcalfe’s compelling vocals draw you into the hellish world her band have crafted on their darkest and most fearless track to date. The accompanying visuals see her trapped in her bedroom in isolation, slowly descending into chaos."

Give it a watch below.