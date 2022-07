Watch

Published: 3:50 pm, July 12, 2022

The Mysterines have shared a new video for 'All These Things'.

Shot by photographer Steve Gullick, it's a track from the band's debut album 'Reeling', and arrives ahead of their show at London's Kentish Town Forum on 9th December.

The band are also at loads of festivals this summer, including Kendal Calling, Y Not, Deer Shed, 110 Above and more.

Check out 'All These Things' below.