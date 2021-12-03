Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Måneskin, Mayday Parade, Yard Act, Volumes and more.
Order a copy
December 2021 / January 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

The Mysterines are teasing their debut full-length with new single 'The Bad Thing'

'Reeling' is set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records.
Published: 12:04 pm, December 03, 2021
The Mysterines are teasing their debut full-length with new single 'The Bad Thing'

The Mysterines are teasing their debut with new single 'The Bad Thing'.

A popular track from the Merseyside band's live set, it's a cut from 'Reeling', set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records.

Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar) comments: “It’s the most fun to play, and the words I find really funny as well – I’m digging someone up from the grave that I used to love.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH
18 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
19 The Workmans Club (Basement), Dublin
23 G2, Glasgow
24 Social, Hull
25 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
26 Mash, Cambridge
30 Band On The Wall, Manchester
31 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

APRIL
1 Electric Ballroom, London
2 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cassyette has shared her Kid Brunswick collab 'Behind Closed Doors', plus news of a UK tour
Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'Somebody'
Every Time I Die have joined the bill for Manchester's Outbreak Festival
Static Dress have released their comic book and soundtrack project, 'Prologue...'
Twin Atlantic have shared a new single from their upcoming album
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing