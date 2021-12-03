The Mysterines are teasing their debut full-length with new single 'The Bad Thing'

The Mysterines are teasing their debut with new single 'The Bad Thing'.
A popular track from the Merseyside band's live set, it's a cut from 'Reeling', set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records.
Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar) comments: “It’s the most fun to play, and the words I find really funny as well – I’m digging someone up from the grave that I used to love.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
18 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
19 The Workmans Club (Basement), Dublin
23 G2, Glasgow
24 Social, Hull
25 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
26 Mash, Cambridge
30 Band On The Wall, Manchester
31 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
APRIL
1 Electric Ballroom, London
2 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool