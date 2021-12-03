The Mysterines are teasing their debut full-length with new single 'The Bad Thing'

Listen

'Reeling' is set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records.

Published: 12:04 pm, December 03, 2021

The Mysterines are teasing their debut with new single 'The Bad Thing'.

A popular track from the Merseyside band's live set, it's a cut from 'Reeling', set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records.

Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar) comments: “It’s the most fun to play, and the words I find really funny as well – I’m digging someone up from the grave that I used to love.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:



MARCH

18 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

19 The Workmans Club (Basement), Dublin

23 G2, Glasgow

24 Social, Hull

25 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

26 Mash, Cambridge

30 Band On The Wall, Manchester

31 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham



APRIL

1 Electric Ballroom, London

2 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool