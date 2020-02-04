Subscribe to Upset
The Mysterines have dropped their new single 'Love's Not Enough' ahead of their UK tour

They'll hit the road in just over a week.
Published: 1:45 pm, February 04, 2020
The Liverpool newcomers will follow up their recent support run with The Amazons and Demob Happy with a headline tour of their own this month, including a show at The Lexington in London.

“It's a short reflection of just how destructive love can be, both mentally and physically,” says frontwoman Lia Metcalfe of the song - have a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY
19 Nottingham - Bodega Social Club
20 Glasgow - The Poetry Club
21 Manchester - Deaf Institute
22 Liverpool - Arts Club
26 London - The Lexington
27 Birmingham - The Castle & Falcon
28 Bristol - Louisiana
29 Cardiff - Club Ifor Bach

