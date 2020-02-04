The Mysterines have dropped their new single 'Love's Not Enough' ahead of their UK tour.
The Liverpool newcomers will follow up their recent support run with The Amazons and Demob Happy with a headline tour of their own this month, including a show at The Lexington in London.
“It's a short reflection of just how destructive love can be, both mentally and physically,” says frontwoman Lia Metcalfe of the song - have a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:
FEBRUARY
19 Nottingham - Bodega Social Club
20 Glasgow - The Poetry Club
21 Manchester - Deaf Institute
22 Liverpool - Arts Club
26 London - The Lexington
27 Birmingham - The Castle & Falcon
28 Bristol - Louisiana
29 Cardiff - Club Ifor Bach