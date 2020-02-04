Listen

They'll hit the road in just over a week.

Published: 1:45 pm, February 04, 2020

The Mysterines have dropped their new single 'Love's Not Enough' ahead of their UK tour.

The Liverpool newcomers will follow up their recent support run with The Amazons and Demob Happy with a headline tour of their own this month, including a show at The Lexington in London.

“It's a short reflection of just how destructive love can be, both mentally and physically,” says frontwoman Lia Metcalfe of the song - have a listen below, and catch the band live at the following:



FEBRUARY

19 Nottingham - Bodega Social Club

20 Glasgow - The Poetry Club

21 Manchester - Deaf Institute

22 Liverpool - Arts Club

26 London - The Lexington

27 Birmingham - The Castle & Falcon

28 Bristol - Louisiana

29 Cardiff - Club Ifor Bach