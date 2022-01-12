The Mysterines let go with their new single, 'Dangerous'

The Mysterines are teasing their debut with new single 'Dangerous'.
It's a cut from 'Reeling', set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour.
Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar) comments: "‘Dangerous’ is about those wild cycles that life sometimes traps you in, the ones that seem desirable at first but quickly become very ‘dangerous’. Whether it be with people, places, relationships - the hardest part is always letting go."
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
18 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
19 The Workmans Club (Basement), Dublin
23 G2, Glasgow
24 Social, Hull
25 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
26 Mash, Cambridge
30 Band On The Wall, Manchester
31 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
APRIL
1 Electric Ballroom, London
2 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool