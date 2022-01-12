The Mysterines let go with their new single, 'Dangerous'

Listen

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming debut album, 'Reeling'.

Published: 10:32 am, January 12, 2022

The Mysterines are teasing their debut with new single 'Dangerous'.

It's a cut from 'Reeling', set for release on 11th March via Fiction Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming headline tour.

Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar) comments: "‘Dangerous’ is about those wild cycles that life sometimes traps you in, the ones that seem desirable at first but quickly become very ‘dangerous’. Whether it be with people, places, relationships - the hardest part is always letting go."

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:



MARCH

18 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

19 The Workmans Club (Basement), Dublin

23 G2, Glasgow

24 Social, Hull

25 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

26 Mash, Cambridge

30 Band On The Wall, Manchester

31 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham



APRIL

1 Electric Ballroom, London

2 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool