Published: 5:52 pm, October 15, 2020

The Mysterines are going to perform a one-off livestream gig this weekend.

The Liverpool band will take to The Close Encounter Club at Battersea Arts Centre on Saturday 17th October, with support from LIME and Chappaqua Wrestling.

Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds going towards supporting future live music missions.

They've got a headline tour coming up, too - catch them at:



JUNE

2 - The Mash House, Edinburgh

3 - The Key Club, Leeds

4 - The Cookie, Leicester

5 - The Garage, London

9 - The Crescent Community Venue, York

10 - St Doms, Newcastle

11 - O2 Academy, Liverpool

12 - Club Academy, Manchester