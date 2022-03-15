The Mysterines have announced a new show in Kingston next month.
The band will play the date for Banquet Records at Pryzm on 27th April, with tickets on sale tomorrow (16th March) at 11am.
The Mysterines are currently locked in a chart battle with their debut album ‘Reeling’, which sits at No.6 in the Official UK Albums Chart midweeks.
Find out more below, and read more from the band in the April issue of Upset, out later this week.
