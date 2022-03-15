Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

The Mysterines have announced a new show in Kingston

They'll play in support of their debut album.
Published: 4:56 pm, March 15, 2022
The Mysterines have announced a new show in Kingston

The Mysterines have announced a new show in Kingston next month.

The band will play the date for Banquet Records at Pryzm on 27th April, with tickets on sale tomorrow (16th March) at 11am.

The Mysterines are currently locked in a chart battle with their debut album ‘Reeling’, which sits at No.6 in the Official UK Albums Chart midweeks.

Find out more below, and read more from the band in the April issue of Upset, out later this week.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Yours Truly are back with a new single and video, 'Lights On'
Corey Taylor has booked his first-ever UK solo shows
Static Dress: "There's no fake anything; it's all us"
Nova Twins have announced a new tour for November
Willow, Poppy and Frank Carter are among a load of new additions for this year's Reading & Leeds
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing