The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour for 2021

On tour

Life's a bitch.

Published: 11:02 pm, July 15, 2020

The Mysterines have announced a new tour for 2021.

Their 'Life's A Bitch' headline run follows on from a sold-out stint earlier this year, and will see the Liverpool newcomers perform a set at The Garage in London.

The details are:



FEBRUARY

17 The Crescent Community Venue, York

18 The Key Club, Leeds

19 The Cookie, Leicester

20 The Garage, London

24 The Mash House, Edinburgh

25 St Doms, Newcastle

26 Club Academy, Manchester

27 O2 Academy, Liverpool



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, 17th July.