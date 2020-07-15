The Mysterines have announced a new headline tour for 2021

The Mysterines have announced a new tour for 2021.
Their 'Life's A Bitch' headline run follows on from a sold-out stint earlier this year, and will see the Liverpool newcomers perform a set at The Garage in London.
The details are:
FEBRUARY
17 The Crescent Community Venue, York
18 The Key Club, Leeds
19 The Cookie, Leicester
20 The Garage, London
24 The Mash House, Edinburgh
25 St Doms, Newcastle
26 Club Academy, Manchester
27 O2 Academy, Liverpool
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, 17th July.