The Muslims have signed to Epitaph Records and dropped new single, 'Fuck These Fuckin Fascists'

"Fascism was never wiped out, it just got more polite."

Published: 4:38 pm, July 08, 2021 Photos: Antonio Rodreiguez.

The Muslims have signed to Epitaph Records.

The news arrives alongside the punk trio's new single 'Fuck These Fuckin Fascists', which follows on from last year's album 'Gentrified Chicken', and EP 'Inshallah: Tomorrow We Inherit the Earth'.

Vocalist QADR says: "I started writing this song during Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and finished it during the attempted coup. What a time to be alive. As a person who fits the description of a so-called ‘Black Identity Extremist,’ I find it funny that our music and message, calling out racist violence, makes people more uncomfortable than actual racist violence. At least we’re cute, tender, and funny af.

"Artists are the truth-tellers throughout history, and we’re just speaking our truth. Fascism was never wiped out, it just got more polite and calls itself a Richard Spencer now, whatever that is. We’re going to speak truth to power and have a damn good time doing it.

"I hope our fans (aka Munks) get some coded message about destroying capitalism and the patriarchy, but only if they play it backwards. I hope this song inspires the next Munk to be themselves: to mosh in the mirror, cuss out racists, steal plant clippings from government buildings, and support their local Co-ops."

