The Music Venue Trust has launched Save Our Scottish Venues Festival, feat. The Xcerts, Honeyblood and more

Festivals

Published: 8:36 pm, June 12, 2020

The Music Venue Trust has launched Save Our Scottish Venues Festival.

The event will take place next Friday, 19th June, preceded by a free warm-up show from Fran Healy at 8pm Thursday 18th via Facebook.

The lineup so far includes KT Tunstall, The Xcerts, Hunter & the Bear, Wet Wet Wet, Be Charlotte, Fatherson, Luke La Volpe, Hue & Cry, Honeyblood and Anchor Lane, with more still to be announced.

Tickets are £5 to watch in real time, or £8 to also have the ability to go back and watch any previous performances for the duration of the weekend. Visit universe.com for more information.

The Scottish grassroots music venues that will benefit from ticket sales and donations include The Bungalow, Sneaky Pete’s, The Tooth & Claw, Audio, Church Dundee, Bannermans, Henry's Cellar Bar and more.