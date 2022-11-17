The Murder Capital are teasing their second album with new single 'Ethel'

Watch

The band's upcoming full-length is coming next year.

Published: 11:43 am, November 17, 2022

The Murder Capital have shared their new single and video, ‘Ethel’.

It's the quintet’s third track of 2022 following ‘Only Good Things’ and ‘A Thousand Lives’, all taken from their upcoming second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’, due 20th January via Human Season Records.

“The song ‘Ethel’ is a picture of a crossroads, really, asking you what you want from life,” the band explain. “Whether you want to continue down a path of chaos, or make a change in your course. It’s showing you what is possible when you make the decisions that bring a sort of cradled warmth into your future. The idea of ‘Ethel’ is that you can have what you truly desire if you put to rest those short-lived fixes that never bring you any real happiness.”

The video's director, Maxim Kelly, adds: “Initially I thought Ethel should be the main character and do the dance at the end, and I always had this image from this French film called My American Uncle. Where it’s like a little girl standing up at a table. I originally had that image in my head for a rap video, but it didn’t really make sense to the song, I wanted this to feel more surreal so then as I started finding more imagery, it kind of transpired that maybe the maid was the more interesting character.”

Check it out below.