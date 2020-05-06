The Murder Capital have released a new EP, 'Live From BBC Maida Vale'

Listen

The three-tracker's out today.

Published: 10:38 pm, May 06, 2020

The Murder Capital have dropped a new EP, 'Live From BBC Maida Vale'.

The release features their full March live session for Annie Mac at Radio 1, including their cover of FKA Twigs' 'Cellophane'.

"When Annie asked us to do a live session at Maida Vale, covering FKA Twigs was an easy decision," they explain. "'Cellophane' especially encapsulates such a poignant landmark of heartbreak, and its innately exposed nature further allowed us to really connect with it.

"The process itself was exciting for us, as we came to reshape its original mould, and impart our own sound and emotion onto the sentiment of inadequacy that she embodies so selflessly on the track.

"A truly unique artist who we appreciate greatly."

Give it a listen below.